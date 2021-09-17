Vulvodynia Premiere New Song "Praenuntius Ascends (feat. Jon Huber & Matti Way)" From Forthcoming New Album "Praenuntius Infiniti"
South African slamming brutal death metal band Vulvodynia premiere a new single called “Praenuntius Ascends (feat. Jon Huber & Matti Way)”, taken from their upcoming new album "Praenuntius Infiniti". The track features Jon Huber (Bludgeoned, ex-I, Detest, ex-Pathology, ex-I Declare War) Matti Way (ex-Abominable Putridity, ex-Pathology) which will be out in stores later this year via Unique Leader Records.
