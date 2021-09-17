"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Song "Jesus Is My Respirator" From Upcoming New Album "This Insidious Horror"

posted Sep 17, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Albuquerque’s grind/brutal death metal band Feed the Corpses to the Pigs premiere a new song and lyric video “Jesus Is My Respirator”, taken from their impending debut album "This Insidious Horror", due out October 15th via Pain Gore Death Productions.

Explain the band:

“It all started from something ridiculous I saw on the television. Even though we were in lockdown due to COVID, one local church was still functioning at 100% capacity. There was one parishioner the news interviewed who was pissed about the mask mandates and lockdowns. She said, ‘I don’t need a mask. Jesus is my respirator.’ To me, this was pretty much the perfect example of science versus religion. I thought that this is no longer a religion that loves thy neighbor; this has changed into a death cult. I was so appalled that I knew I had to write a song about it and try to formulate the catchiest chorus I could create.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Track"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 