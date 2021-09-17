Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Song "Jesus Is My Respirator" From Upcoming New Album "This Insidious Horror"
Albuquerque’s grind/brutal death metal band Feed the Corpses to the Pigs premiere a new song and lyric video “Jesus Is My Respirator”, taken from their impending debut album "This Insidious Horror", due out October 15th via Pain Gore Death Productions.
Explain the band:
“It all started from something ridiculous I saw on the television. Even though we were in lockdown due to COVID, one local church was still functioning at 100% capacity. There was one parishioner the news interviewed who was pissed about the mask mandates and lockdowns. She said, ‘I don’t need a mask. Jesus is my respirator.’ To me, this was pretty much the perfect example of science versus religion. I thought that this is no longer a religion that loves thy neighbor; this has changed into a death cult. I was so appalled that I knew I had to write a song about it and try to formulate the catchiest chorus I could create.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Autokrator Premiere "The Great Persecution"
- Next Article:
Vulvodynia Premiere New Song "Praenuntius Ascends"
0 Comments on "Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.