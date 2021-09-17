Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Song "Jesus Is My Respirator" From Upcoming New Album "This Insidious Horror"

Albuquerque’s grind/brutal death metal band Feed the Corpses to the Pigs premiere a new song and lyric video “Jesus Is My Respirator”, taken from their impending debut album "This Insidious Horror", due out October 15th via Pain Gore Death Productions.

Explain the band:

“It all started from something ridiculous I saw on the television. Even though we were in lockdown due to COVID, one local church was still functioning at 100% capacity. There was one parishioner the news interviewed who was pissed about the mask mandates and lockdowns. She said, ‘I don’t need a mask. Jesus is my respirator.’ To me, this was pretty much the perfect example of science versus religion. I thought that this is no longer a religion that loves thy neighbor; this has changed into a death cult. I was so appalled that I knew I had to write a song about it and try to formulate the catchiest chorus I could create.”