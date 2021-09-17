Autokrator Premiere New Song "The Great Persecution" From Upcoming New Album "Persecution"
French blackened death metal entity Autokrator premiere a new song entitled “The Great Persecution”, taken from their upcoming new album "Persecution". The record comes out on November 5 through Krucyator Productions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Silent Planet Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Feed The Corpses To The Pigs Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Autokrator Premiere 'The Great Persecution'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.