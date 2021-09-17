Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Music Video For “Necromantic Fantasies”
The official music video for Cradle Of Filth‘s latest advance track “Necromantic Fantasies” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube below. Vicente Cordero helmed the video, having also directed the group’s previous clip for “Crawling King Chaos“.
Cradle Of Filth‘s new studio full-length “Existence Is Futile“, will be released on October 22nd, 2021.
Tells singer Dani Filth:
“This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album. It’s very cinematic, much like ‘Crawling King Chaos,’ but walking a much more ‘dark faerytale’ path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too!”
