Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: LA-based duo Delphian

A new prog death metal outfit by the name of Delphian has emerged from Los Angeles. Brothers Jason (guitars) and Matthew Williams (vocals) formed the project while they attended Musicians Institute in LA. While the act is essentially a duo, the recording of their debut album includes the talents of some seasoned metal musicians: bassist Martin Rygiel (Decapitated, Lux Occulta) and drummer extraordinaire Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Dying Fetus). The unit will be self-releasing its debut, “Somnambulant Foregoer,” on November 12. The release’s nine tracks clock in at around 47 minutes, and the energy is obviously dark, the music is clearly tech death, prog and groove-based.

According to a press release, “Somnambulant Foregoer” is “for fans of Metallica, Slayer, Decapitated, Gojira and Opeth.” The publicity team is definitely on point in their description. The songs throughout the debut are accessible for those who like heavy music, but intricate and carefully woven in a manner that is bound to impress many metal musician nerds. Time will tell what the future holds for Delphian, but as it stands, “Somnambulant Foregoer” is an impressive display of skilled musicianship that’s channeled toward enjoyable, aggressive heat metal songwriting.