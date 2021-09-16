Rise Of The Northstar Releases New Live Video "Again And Again" From Hellfest 2018

Crossover metallers Rise Of The Northstar premiered a brand-new live video for "Again and Again!" The band started a digital summer live show marathon on their YouTube Artist Channel, presenting a series of live videos emphasizing their many concerts and festival appearances and giving fans abroad a glimpse of what to expect in the future. The video from their hit-single "Again And Again" is the latest live cut to be released, recorded live at Hellfest in summer 2018.

"We've been happy to take our supporters on board for a blast from the past journey through our digital summer live show marathon. Closing it now with a festival like Hellfest was an obvious choice as it was one of the most tremendous ones we had before lockdown." comments the band.