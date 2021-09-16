Insania To Release First Album In 12 Years, "V (Praeparatus Supervivet)"

Swedish power metal masters Insania return after a lengthy hiatus with their fifth album, "V (Praeparatus Supervivet)," a powerful record packed with speedy, soaring tracks in the classic European power metal tradition with double-bass drums, great hooks and amazing solos. Showcasing a freshly inspired group, it is their first release via Frontiers Music Srl and is out on 12th November.

Insania was initially formed in 1992 by drummer Mikko Korsbäck and guitarist Henrik Juhano. Bassist Tomas Stolt was soon added, with other musicians joining for short periods. Starting out by performing covers of their favourite bands (such as Helloween and Iron Maiden), Korsbäck’s classmate Niklas Dahlin eventually joined as second guitarist and they began writing their own songs, which became steadily more melodic following the addition of keyboardist Patrik Västilä. Korsbäck himself added vocal duties to his CV until singer David Henriksson joined in 1997.

The union between the band's ambitions and Henriksson’s vocals were a match made in heaven. Signing to House of Kicks, a debut album entitled "World Of Ice" was released in 1999 and they would go on to release another three records with a mutating line-up before the group was put on ice in 2007. The now reformed band are ready to bring their power metal stylings back to metalheads around the globe!

Tracklisting:

1. Praeparatus Supervivet

2. Solur

3. Prometheus Rise

4. Moonlight Shadows

5. My Revelation

6. We Will Rise Again

7. Like A Rising Star

8. Blood, Tears And Agony

9. Entering Paradise

10. Power Of The Dragonborn

11. The Last Hymn To Life