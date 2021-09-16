Headline News

Deeds Of Flesh Reunites With Drummer Mike Hamilton And Bassist Jacoby Kingston

Technical death metal pioneers Deeds Of Flesh unveil a classic line-up, with the return of long-time drummer Mike Hamilton. Mike's drumming style has been a huge staple in shaping the band's sound and laying the blueprint for the future of technical death metal.

The band comment: "We want to thank Darren Cesca for all of his hard work on our most recent release, Nucleus. That album would not sound the way it does without his stamp on it. Darren is one of the most professional and skilled death metal drummers out there today and we guarantee you'll be seeing him continue to push the envelope for the genre and drumming as a whole. We're very proud to have Darren as a part of the Deeds legacy and wish him all the best and a future of success!"

This news follows the recent announcement that Deeds Of Flesh will return to the stage at next year's HellFest Open Air in Clisson, France.

The band continue: "Although we wish we could be hitting the stage with our brother Erik Lindmark, we feel going forward it would be best to retain the classic Deeds line-up as much as possible."

Jacoby Kingston will return to bass and vocal duties as he has done during his entire tenure with Deeds. Ivan Munguia will make the move from bass over to 2nd guitar, an easy transition given his recent guitar work live and in the studio with Continuum.