Varius Releasess Teaser Trailer For New EP "Concordance"
Canada’s Varius are releasing a new EP "Concordance" later this year and the first glimpse into the mayhem within is the EP trailer, teasing at what is in store. Watch the EP trailer below.
Although melodic death metal and thrash elements are the “core” of their sound, they always want to emphasize that their influences are a lot more diverse than just those styles. They take an experimental approach to their music and often try to marry heavy metal elements together with elements from other genres.
The band says they are extremely proud of this release as they explain further:
"We think our excitement for it is going to translate to our fans. People who are already familiar with us will probably catch on to songs like “Concordance of the Legionfall” and “Gut Shoveler” right away, and new fans who are into the more extreme end of the metal spectrum will probably be attracted to those. We covered some new ground with songs like “Golden Crown” and “Lament of Dissonance”, so we think our fans will be turned on to a new (but just as heavy) aspect of our sound. With any luck, those songs might attract some new types of listeners as well."
"Concordance" was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Eddie Lucciola of 414 Recordings. Eddie is a talented up-and-coming engineer and producer who also develops digital plugins with Kiive Audio. Eddie’s expertise in engineering contributed massively to putting "Concordance" together. It comes out on November 5, 2021.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hate Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Deeds Of Flesh Classic Lineup Reunites
0 Comments on "Varius Teases New EP 'Concordance'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.