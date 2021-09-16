Hate Posts New Music Video "Resurgence" Online
Band Photo: Hate (?)
Hate will release their new album, Rugia, on October 15, 2021 via Metal Blade Records. In advance of the record‘s release, today the band unveils a video for second single, "Resurgence."
View Hate's epic "Resurgence" video, directed by Blazej Jankowiak below.
The title track can now be heard at: www.metalblade.com/hate - where Rugia can also be pre-ordered in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- white / black burst vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blood splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Necromantia Shares First And Last Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Varius Teases New EP "Concordance"
0 Comments on "Hate Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.