Hate Posts New Music Video "Resurgence" Online

Hate will release their new album, Rugia, on October 15, 2021 via Metal Blade Records. In advance of the record‘s release, today the band unveils a video for second single, "Resurgence."

View Hate's epic "Resurgence" video, directed by Blazej Jankowiak below.



The title track can now be heard at: www.metalblade.com/hate - where Rugia can also be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- white / black burst vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- blood splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- silver / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)