Hate Posts New Music Video "Resurgence" Online

posted Sep 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Hate

Band Photo: Hate (?)

Hate will release their new album, Rugia, on October 15, 2021 via Metal Blade Records. In advance of the record‘s release, today the band unveils a video for second single, "Resurgence."

View Hate's epic "Resurgence" video, directed by Blazej Jankowiak below.


The title track can now be heard at: www.metalblade.com/hate - where Rugia can also be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- digipak-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- white / black burst vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blood splatter vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- silver / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

