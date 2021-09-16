"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Necromantia Shares First And Last Lyric Video "Inferno"

posted Sep 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Greek black metal stalwarts Necromantia has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Inferno." You can check it out below. The band has claimed that not only is this their first lyric video, but it will be their last too, owing to the upcoming album, "To the Depths We Descend..." being their last before calling it a day. The group announced their intention to disband following the passing of co-founder Baron Blood, with "To The Depths We Descend..." featuring six new songs in addition to two re-recordings.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Necromantia Shares First And Last Lyric Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 