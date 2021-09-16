Necromantia Shares First And Last Lyric Video "Inferno"

Greek black metal stalwarts Necromantia has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Inferno." You can check it out below. The band has claimed that not only is this their first lyric video, but it will be their last too, owing to the upcoming album, "To the Depths We Descend..." being their last before calling it a day. The group announced their intention to disband following the passing of co-founder Baron Blood, with "To The Depths We Descend..." featuring six new songs in addition to two re-recordings.