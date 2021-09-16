Exclusive
Akiavel Video Exclusive On Metalunderground.com "Lady Of Death" Is Unleashed
Akiavel released their second full-length, “Væ Victis” on April 23rd, 2021! Not allowing a global pandemic to slow them down, “Væ Victis” comes only one year after Akiavel’s debut full-length album. This concept album delves into the darkest parts of the human psyche. Further evolving their sound, Akiavel takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. “Væ Victis” embodies the word “death,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, and scathing vocals that culminates in one of the most robust death metal records the genre has seen yet.
Check out the video for "Lady of Death" below!
