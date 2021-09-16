Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Track "A Man with a Special Qualification" From Upcoming New Album "Unterweger"

Band Photo: Cryptopsy (?)

Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy premiere their brutal new track "A Man with a Special Qualification" via Dead Rhetoric, taken from their impending new album "Unterweger", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records November 12th, 2021.

Pre-orders for the album and the brand new killer merch can be purchased HERE.





Says Dead Rhetoric about the track:

"“A Man with a Special Qualification” wastes no time with fancy intros or atmospheric build-up, running from the start with blastbeats, whirlwinding riffs, and frantic howls to give you a good jostling from out of nowhere. The track maintains it’s breakneck pacing, only dipping into some big chunky grooves that still hit hard, yet somewhat differently, to avoid sounding too one-dimensional. The riffs hit, whether they are barreling away at full-speed or rumbling through some grooves. A solid wake-up call for anyone who likes their death metal aggressive and decidedly brutal in nature. A complete wrecking ball of a track."

Line up:

George ‘Misanthrope’ Wilfinger – Vocals

Joe Gatsch – Lead guitars

Shoi Sen (De Profundis) – Lead guitars

Sam Terrak – Bass

Cédric Malebolgia (Putridity) – Drums

Guest vocals by Julien Truchan (Benighted) on The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick

Guest vocals by Sven De Calue (Aborted) on Miami Vice – Miami Gold

Artwork by Remy Cuveillier (Cryptopsy)

Track listing:

1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick (ft. Julien Truchan of Benighted)

2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler

3. Tales From The Vienna Woods

4. Exceptionally Sadistic

5. A Man With A Special Qualification

6. Demon Of Graz

7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova

8. Midnight

9. Miami Vice – Miami Gold (ft. Sven De Calue of Aborted)

10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Monster

11. A Cleansing Storm

12. Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)

Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020



Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020