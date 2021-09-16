Phinehas Premiere New Music Video “The Fire Itself”
Phinehas premiere a new music video for the title track to their latest studio full-length “The Fire Itself“, streaming via YouTube for yu below.
Tells singer Sean McCulloch:
“This music video serves as a vivid and visually violent representation of what it means to not just be the heat or light, but in ‘The Fire Itself‘. It’s a song about becoming yourself in the truest sense and exploring by burning away the old self to allow your new self room to grow.”
“I think Ricky [Norris, director] really captured his vision in an aggressive and visually beautiful way. We’ve worked with Ricky on numerous videos in the past and we knew that he would do justice to the song and album overall. Also, my 3-year-old son, Aiden, was able to be in the video, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
