AngelMaker Premiere New Music Video “Creators Conscience” - Release New EP “Dawn”

AngelMaker premiere their new single and music video “Creators Conscience” streaming via YouTube below. The track is off the band's brand new EP “Dawn“. It’s AngelMaker's first new music since the release of their 2019 self-titled full-length release.

Comments frontman Mike Greenwood :

“We are excited to present our first single ‘Creators Conscience‘. We wrote this song about a characters internal debate, to either let one’s creation learn from its mistakes and grow or to end its wrong doing and destroy it. It’s an epic, melody driven song with the right amount of heaviness.”