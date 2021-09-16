Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single “Necromantic Fantasies”

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Cradle Of Filth's new advance track “Necromantic Fantasies” has premiered online via YouTube. An official music video for the single will follow later today, September 16, 2021. The band‘s new record “Existence Is Futile” will drop on October 22nd.

Cradle Of Filth will be out touring the U.S. this fall, performing “Cruelty And The Beast”. 3TEETH and Once Human will join them support acts. The trek will stop at the below cities:

10/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

10/02 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/07 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/10 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/11 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/12 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/14 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

10/15 Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

10/16 Chicago, IL – Radius

10/18 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/20 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/21 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/23 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

10/24 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/26 San Francisco, CA – Regency

10/29 Monterrey, MEX – Monterrey Metal Festival