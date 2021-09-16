Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single “Necromantic Fantasies”
Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)
Cradle Of Filth's new advance track “Necromantic Fantasies” has premiered online via YouTube. An official music video for the single will follow later today, September 16, 2021. The band‘s new record “Existence Is Futile” will drop on October 22nd.
Cradle Of Filth will be out touring the U.S. this fall, performing “Cruelty And The Beast”. 3TEETH and Once Human will join them support acts. The trek will stop at the below cities:
10/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
10/02 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
10/03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/07 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10/10 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
10/11 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/12 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/14 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
10/15 Detroit, MI – Harpo’s
10/16 Chicago, IL – Radius
10/18 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/20 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/21 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/22 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/23 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre
10/24 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/26 San Francisco, CA – Regency
10/29 Monterrey, MEX – Monterrey Metal Festival
This has a little bit of everything, both singles so far have been absolute fire