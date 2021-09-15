Skillet To Release New Album "Dominion" In January; New Video "Surviving The Game" Posted Online

Multi-platinum rockers, Skillet, announced today that their new studio album, "Dominion" (Atlantic), will be released on January 14, 2022. Their 11th studio project, it follows Skillet's amazing track record of two RIAA certified multi-platinum albums, two Gold Albums, five RIAA certified multi-platinum singles, and four gold singles.

Simultaneously unveiling the project's stunning cover art and tracklisting (see below), "Dominion's" first Active Rock radio single, "Surviving The Game", is available now as an instant grat with album pre-order.

The album, produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Disturbed) with songs written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko, was created 100% remotely between the band's tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin, and the Churko's studio in Las Vegas.

"Dominion is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear - to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe," Cooper says. "In some ways it’s a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It’s time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear. I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off!"

Yesterday, in advance of "Surviving The Game's" release, Atlantic Record's President of A&R Pete Ganbarg and the band's A&R rep, Andy Karp hosted Skillet for a performance and Q&A about the track, which Ganbarg describes as, "Pure anthemic Skillet - a song that speaks to the unprecedented times we’re all facing with the ferocity that has been the band’s trademark for over two decades. It’s a fierce, welcome return."

Cooper describes the track as as, "A defiant song about not giving in to the fear that the world is and has been experiencing. This song brings a feeling of survival; you have to do what you need to do in order to get your life back; a defiance against fear and the things that want to hold you down - for so many that's depression, isolation, lonelieness, suicidal thoughts, etc. This song is about becoming the person you are meant be and coming out on the other side of all the madness."

Earlier today, the band premiered the track's music video, following a live video chat. Shot in the expansive desert outside Los Angeles last month, the video is made up of a mixture of high energy band performances alongside a storyline where a young kid rules the land, entraps the band and they have to fight through pain and fear to make it out alive. Watch the video below.

"Dominion" tracklisting:

1. Surviving The Game

2. Standing In The Storm

3. Dominion

4. Valley Of Death

5. Beyond Incredible

6. Destiny

7. Refuge

8. Shout Your Freedom

9. Destroyer

10. Forever Or The End

11. Ignite

12. White Horse