Aeon Releases New Music Video "God Ends Here"

Band Photo: Aeon (?)

Swedish death metal veterans Aeon today unleash a new video for "God Ends Here." The track comes by way of the band‘s impending new full-length of the same name -- their first new record in nearly a decade! -- set to drop October 15, 2021 via Metal Blade Records. You can check out the clip below.

With 2012's Aeons Black standing as one of the defining death metal albums of the twenty-first century, it has been a long wait for the follow up. In 2021, Sweden's Aeon finally return with its successor, God Ends Here, and in doing so only up the ante with a record that is bigger, harder and stronger in every way. A darker, even more epic collection, it is everything an Aeon fan could want with a few surprises in store, pushing the genre in new directions, and once again asserting that they are one of the most important bands in extreme metal.

The main reason for the gap between records lies in finding the right drummer, having had a few pass through their ranks in the interim, Dark Funeral/Imperium drummer Janne Jaloma now manning the kit. Making his recording debut with the band is also bassist Tony Östman, who joined in 2013, during the touring cycle for Aeons Black. Guitarist Daniel Dlimi, who departed the Aeon fold in 2013, also returned to the band's ranks in 2019, which inspired guitarist Zeb Nilsson to write, having really missed collaborating with him.

Drums were recorded in Jaloma's own Studio Starköl, guitars and bass in the band's own Rise to Dominate Studio, and the vocals were recorded at Metallfabriken Studio, where some guitar re-amping was also done. Producer Ronnie Björnström, who presided over Aeons Black, once again oversaw proceedings, making sure everything sounded as big as possible. Expanding the sonic palette are strings and choirs, the orchestral elements primarily programmed by Nilsson with Dlimi handling those on "Mephistopheles", while Nilsson wrote the choir parts. With dramatic artwork by Italian artist Paolo Girardi the final piece of the puzzle, the finished package extends Aeon's legacy and gives the genre the push that was intended from the outset. They may have been gone a long time but make no mistake: Aeon are back, and God Ends Here will lay waste to all.

God Ends Here track-listing

1. The Nihilist

2. Liar's Den

3. Let It Burn

4. Orpheus Indu Inferis

5. Church of Horror

6. Deny Them Eternity

7. Forsaker

8. Into the Void

9. God Ends Here

10. Severed

11. Just One Kill

12. Mephistopheles

13. Let the Torturing Begin

14. Despise the Cross

15. Overture: Magnum Reginae

16. Queen of Lies