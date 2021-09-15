Combichrist Posts New Single "Compliance" Online
Combichrist are back and unveil their second new single "Compliance," which follows their single "Not My Enemy," the first new music released since their 2019 album, One Fire.
Watch the video for "Compliance" below.
Aggrotech / industrial pioneer Andy LaPlegua proves once again to be a master of electronic brutality; heavy, dark with evil hypnotic loops that drive the listener crazy. 'Compliance' sees Combichrist continue crawling on the rotten surface of mankind, digging the final hole which will swallow up the sick spirit of our civilisation. The listener is going down, slowly, with an inexorable end-of-the-world feeling.
