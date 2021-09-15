Dark Tranquillity And Ensiferum Announces Co-Headlining European Tour Dates
Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)
After such a long time without concerts, Sweden’s Dark Tranquillity and Finland’s Ensiferum are teaming up for a long-awaited tour with new music to be presented live to fans across Europe.
The tour kicks off April 1st in Sweden’s capital Stockholm and continues through 23 countries across Europe, ending back in Goteborg on May 27th after 53 shows. The special guests for each show will be announced shortly, so keep an eye out for these over the next few months.
Dark Tranquillity frontman Mikael Stanne about the tour: "Let's break the spell of silence and fear together this winter! We couldn't be more excited to go back on the European roads again, and to finally play in front of people, to hang out and to vent all this frustration that's been building inside for far too long. It's going to be incredible to join forces with our Finnish brothers Ensiferum for this as well. Having toured together before and crossed paths many times we look forward to screaming the night away throughout Europe this spring. Can't wait to see you all! Cheers!"
Sami Hinkka, Ensiferum, quotes: "After such a long time of darkness & uncertainty in the live music scene, we are very happy to finally reveal a light at the end of the tunnel! We’ll be joining forces with the legendary Dark Tranquillity for a massive co-headlining tour around Europe. It’s no secret that back in the day, Dark Tranquillity was one of the bands that inspired Markus Toivonen to start Ensiferum and now we are hitting the road with our heroes. How awesome is that?! We are sure that everyone is craving some energetic and ass-kicking live music experiences (we sure are!) and with this line-up, this tour is not to be missed. Get your ticket in advance & help support the return of live music! We can’t wait to see you in the front row!"
The tour dates are as follows:
*Finland without Ensiferum
01-04-22 | Stockholm | Slaktkyrka
02-04-22 | Oslo | John Dee
03-04-22 | Copenhagen | Pumpehuset
05-04-22 | London | Heaven
06-04-22 | Dublin | Academy
07-04-22 | Manchester | Club Academy
08-04-22 | Birmingham | Asylum
09-04-22 | Durbuy | Durbuy Rock Festival
10-04-22 | Nijmegen | Doornroosje
11-04-22 | Haarlem | Patronaat
12-04-22 | Siegburg | Kubana
13-04-22 | Hamburg | Markthalle
14-04-22 | Leipzig | Hellraiser
15-04-22 | Berlin | Orwo Haus
16-04-22 | Prague | Meet Factory
17-04-22 | Budapest | Barba Negra
18-04-22 | Munich | Backstage Werk
19-04-22 | Salzburg | Rockhouse
20-04-22 | Wien | Simm City
22-04-22 | Lichtenfels | Ragnarög Festival
20-04-22 | Schapen | Mosh'N' May-Festival
24-04-22 | Paris | L'Elysee Monmatre
25-04-22 | Audincourt | Le Moloco
26-04-22 | Stuttgart | LKA / Longhorn
27-04-22 | Grenoble | La Belle Electrique
28-04-22 | Istres | L'Usine
29-04-22 | Barcelona | Salamandra
30-04-22 | Sevilla | Custom
01-05-22 | Madrid | Kapital
02-05-22 | Bilbao | Santana 27
03-05-22 | Bordeaux | Barbey Theater
04-05-22 | Nantes | Warehouse
05-05-22 | Metz | LA B.A.M.
06-05-22 | Orbe | Le Puisoir
07-05-22 | Luzern | Schüür
08-05-22 | Milan | Magazzini Generali
09-05-22 | Padova | Hall
10-05-22 | Rome | Orion
12-05-22 | Athens | Fuzz Live Music Club
13-05-22 | Thessaloniki | Principal Club Theater
14-05-22 | Sofia | Club Joy Station
15-05-22 | Bucharest | Arelene Romane
16-05-22 | Cluj-Napoca | Form Space
17-05-22 | Warsaw | Proxima
18-05-22 | Gdansk | B90
19-05-22 | Vilnius | Vakaris Club
20-05-22 | Riga | Melna Piektdiena
21-05-22 | Tallinn |Tapper
22-05-22 | Helsinki | Vanha Ylioppilastalo
23-05-22 | Jyväskylä | Lutakko
24-05-22 | Oulu | Club Teatria
26-05-22 | Göteborg | Pustervik
27-05-22 | Göteborg |Pustervik
