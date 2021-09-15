Unleashed Reveals New Album "No Sign Of Life" Details; Posts New Lyric Video "The King Lost His Crown"

Three years after the release of "The Hunt for White Christ" (2018), iconic Swedish death metal legends Unleashed return with their new studio album, "No Sign Of Life," out November 12, 2021 via Napalm Records – once again setting the ultimate standard of death metal!

The Swedish crew is led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund, and features drummer Anders Schultz and two guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare – delivering and defining supreme death metal for over 32 years. On No Sign of Life, the band formed of Viking descendants transports the listener straight into an outraging battle with 11 forceful tracks that revive the essentials of death metal, facing the sheer brutality of war. UNLEASHED are back to defend their throne, forging another uncompromising musical weapon that continues the marvelous legacy of Vikings.

To satisfy the bloodthirst, Unleashed just released their staggering brand new track from "No Sign Of Life," entitled "The King Lost His Crown," alongside a sharp lyric music video. The track dives right in without mercy, dominated by destructive guitars, blasting drums and the well-known chunky and brutal screams of genre-carving vocalist Johnny Hedlund.

Johnny on the first single:

"In the aftermath of the battle of Jorsala, where the Midgard Warriors stood victorious, White Christ is now being hunted from the once so holy city. The enemy flees towards the desert, and his armies are about to lose faith in their leader. It seems that the king lost his crown."

Tracklisting:

1. The King Lost His Crown

2. The Shepherd Has Left The Flock

3. Where Can You Flee?

4. You Are The Warrior!

5. No Sign Of Life

6. The Highest Ideal

7. Midgard Warriors For Life

8. Did You Struggle With God?

9. Tyr Wields The Sword

10. It Is Finished

11. Here At The End Of The World