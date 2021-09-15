Exclusive

Endure The Affliction Debut New Song, "The Reckoning"

Endure The Affliction is rounding off 2021 with a brand new EP, Evolve, on October 15th. Endure The Affliction embody the hallmarks of melodic metal while embracing their Louisiana roots.

Formed in late 2018, members Tim Keith (Lead Vocals), Deion Lanthier (Co-Lead Vocals/Guitar), Brett Dronet (Guitar), Byron Vollmer (Backup Vocals/Bass), Kyle Roberts (Drums) exploded onto their local Louisiana scene with the powerful, yet subtly emotional riffs and soaring vocals that define their sound. Overcoming hardship being their music's driving message, listeners find themselves relating to these musicians on a range of sensitive, but very real topics that many people struggle with daily.

The band had the following to say about "The Reckoning."

"This song deals with still loving someone that no longer loves you back. Sometimes we don't realize the consequences of our actions when we are in a relationship. It's easy to do damage to a relationship until it's beyond repair. So then the day comes when you realize it's over, and now you have to deal with that reckoning." Get familiar with "The Reckoning" below!





Connect with Endure The Affliction via their socials below:

https://enduretheaffliction.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/enduretheaffliction.la/

https://www.facebook.com/enduretheaffliction.la