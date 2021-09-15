Cystectomy Premiere New Song "Reincarnation" From Upcoming New Album "Deprive to Hollowness"

Multinational slamming brutal death trio Cystectomy premiere a new song entitled “Reincarnation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Deprive to Hollowness", which will be out in stores November 5, 2021 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Reincarnation" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explain the band:

"Formed in 2020, this past year of plague has brought us a new strain of brutal death metal sickness. Hailing from disparate parts of the globe and featuring the punishing guitar skills of Oscar Ortega, Cystectomy was created for the glorification of musical extremity. Their debut album ‘Deprive to Hollowness’ has been sculpted from gore and blood, a monolith of horror, imperious in its power, chilling in its merciless fury. On November 5th, when its last haunting tones have faded into silence, ‘Deprive to Hollowness’ will still be writhing in your mind, a beast forever alive in your memories."