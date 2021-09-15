"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Headline News

Mudvayne Share Official Live Clip From Their First Show In 12 Years

posted Sep 15, 2021 at 2:49 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Mudvayne

Band Photo: Mudvayne (?)

This past Saturday, September 11th saw Mudvayne's their first live performance since 2009. The show took place at the annual Inkcarceration Festival‘ at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Mudvayne have released the below live footage from that event.

The setlist included the below tracks:

“Not Falling”
“-1”
“Death Blooms”
“Internal Primates Forever”
“Silenced”
“A New Game”
“Prod”
“A Cinderella Story”
“Dull Boy”
“World So Cold”
“Determined”
“Nothing To Gein”
“Happy?”
“Dig”

The band have booked the below dates:

09/26 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
11/14 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
02/16-21 Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mudvayne Play First Live Show In 12 Years"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 