Headline News

Mudvayne Share Official Live Clip From Their First Show In 12 Years

Band Photo: Mudvayne (?)

This past Saturday, September 11th saw Mudvayne's their first live performance since 2009. The show took place at the annual Inkcarceration Festival‘ at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield. Mudvayne have released the below live footage from that event.

The setlist included the below tracks:

“Not Falling”

“-1”

“Death Blooms”

“Internal Primates Forever”

“Silenced”

“A New Game”

“Prod”

“A Cinderella Story”

“Dull Boy”

“World So Cold”

“Determined”

“Nothing To Gein”

“Happy?”

“Dig”

The band have booked the below dates:

09/26 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

11/14 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

02/16-21 Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach