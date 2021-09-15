Wage War Premiere New Single “Teeth”
A new single from Wage War titled “Teeth” has premiered online and can be streamed via YouTube below. The track comes from the group’s upcoming record “Manic“, which will be release on October 01st through Fearless Records.
“‘Teeth‘ is the first taste of some of the new sonic territory on ‘Manic‘. We wanted to experiment with some different sounds and production and see what we could do. ‘Teeth‘ is simply about a toxic, one-sided relationship. We’ve all had them — and this is [about] a cutting of those ties.”
