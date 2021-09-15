Monolord Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Weary”

Monolord‘s new full-length “Your Time To Shine” will drop on October 29 via Relapse Records. A new official music video for the first advance track called “The Weary” has premiered via YouTube streaming below.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger briefly:

“‘The Weary‘ that’s us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up.”

“Your Time To Shine” track list:

01 – “The Weary”

02 – “To Each Their Own”

03 – “I’ll Be Damned”

04 – “Your Time To Shine”

05 – “The Siren Of Yersinia”