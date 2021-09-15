Monolord Premiere New Track & Music Video “The Weary”
Monolord‘s new full-length “Your Time To Shine” will drop on October 29 via Relapse Records. A new official music video for the first advance track called “The Weary” has premiered via YouTube streaming below.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Thomas Jäger briefly:
“‘The Weary‘ that’s us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up.”
“Your Time To Shine” track list:
01 – “The Weary”
02 – “To Each Their Own”
03 – “I’ll Be Damned”
04 – “Your Time To Shine”
05 – “The Siren Of Yersinia”
