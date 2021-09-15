The Breathing Process Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shadow Self”
Another new single and music video from The Breathing Process has premiered online titled “Shadow Self”, streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from the group’s forthcoming full-length “Labyrinthian“, due out on October 08, 2021.
