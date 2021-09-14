Sorcerer Premiere Rainbow Cover "Gates Of Babylon"

Sorcerer Premiere Rainbow Cover "Gates Of Babylon"

Sorcerer premiere their cover of Rainbow's classic track "Gates Of Babylon", streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist Kristian Niemann:

"When trying to come up with a way to arrange 'Gates Of Babylon' and give it a different spin, I tried to imagine what it would've sounded like if Tony Iommi wrote it instead of Ritchie Blackmore. It probably would've been slower and heavier, possibly down-tuned a bit. We skipped the keyboard intro because it would be impossible to capture the magic of the original. We had a great time recording this single at SolnaSound Studios, and overall we are very happy with how it turned out. We hope our fans will dig it too."

Sorcerer are:

Anders Engberg - vocals

Kristian Niemann - guitars

Peter Hallgren - guitars

Justin Biggs – bass

Richard Evensand - drums