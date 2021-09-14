"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Sorcerer Premiere Rainbow Cover "Gates Of Babylon"

posted Sep 14, 2021 at 2:43 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Sorcerer Premiere Rainbow Cover "Gates Of Babylon"

Sorcerer premiere their cover of Rainbow's classic track "Gates Of Babylon", streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist Kristian Niemann:

"When trying to come up with a way to arrange 'Gates Of Babylon' and give it a different spin, I tried to imagine what it would've sounded like if Tony Iommi wrote it instead of Ritchie Blackmore. It probably would've been slower and heavier, possibly down-tuned a bit. We skipped the keyboard intro because it would be impossible to capture the magic of the original. We had a great time recording this single at SolnaSound Studios, and overall we are very happy with how it turned out. We hope our fans will dig it too."

Sorcerer are:
Anders Engberg - vocals
Kristian Niemann - guitars
Peter Hallgren - guitars
Justin Biggs – bass
Richard Evensand - drums

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Sorcerer Premiere Rainbow Cover 'Gates Of Babylon'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 