Stheno Premiere New Song "Fire!" From Upcoming New Album "Wardance"

Greek band Stheno premiere a new song entitled “Fire!”, taken from their upcoming new album "Wardance". The record is set for release on October 8th by 7 Degrees Records and Chaos & Hell Productions.





Explain the band:

“‘Fire!’ is a short song but it’s like the heavy firepower, strong armour and great battlefield mobility of a tank! Imagine you are inside, you are responsible for the cannon and you hear only the word…Fire! and destroy the bastards! That’s the soundtrack of this destruction, feeding the battlefield’s hunger. This is who we are and this is what we do…this is fucking Stheno!“