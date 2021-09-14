Plaguefever Premiere New Track "Cage Of Gods" From Upcoming New Album "Crude Implements"
Virginia-based “black ‘n’ roll” band Plaguefever premiere a new track entitled “Cage Of Gods”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crude Implements". The record will be digitally released on October 14th and receives its limited vinyl release on October 29th via Elvte Kvlt Recvrds.
"Crude Implements" was recorded and mixed by Yavé Rust, and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sunflower Dead Premiere New Single "Falling Down"
- Next Article:
Stheno Premiere New Song "Fire!"
0 Comments on "Plaguefever Premiere New Track 'Cage Of Gods'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.