Plaguefever Premiere New Track "Cage Of Gods" From Upcoming New Album "Crude Implements"

Virginia-based “black ‘n’ roll” band Plaguefever premiere a new track entitled “Cage Of Gods”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crude Implements". The record will be digitally released on October 14th and receives its limited vinyl release on October 29th via Elvte Kvlt Recvrds.

"Crude Implements" was recorded and mixed by Yavé Rust, and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust).



