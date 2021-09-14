Sunflower Dead Premiere New Single “Falling Down”
Sunflower Dead premiered a new advance track titled “Falling Down“. It’s the second single from their forthcoming studio full-length “March Of The Leper“, which will be released on March 04th, 2022.
The band presently have the below dates booked:
w/ The Lonely Ones:
09/10 Janesville, WI – Back Bar
09/11 Chippewa Falls, WI – Joels 4Corners
09/12 Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon
09/14 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge (Sunflower Dead only)
w/ Otherwise:
09/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
09/17 OKC, OK – Whiskey Nights
09/18 Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon
09/19 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Every Time I Die Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Plaguefever Premiere New Track "Cage Of Gods"
0 Comments on "Sunflower Dead Premiere New Single 'Falling Down'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.