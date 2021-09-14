Sunflower Dead Premiere New Single “Falling Down”

Sunflower Dead premiered a new advance track titled “Falling Down“. It’s the second single from their forthcoming studio full-length “March Of The Leper“, which will be released on March 04th, 2022.

The band presently have the below dates booked:

w/ The Lonely Ones:

09/10 Janesville, WI – Back Bar

09/11 Chippewa Falls, WI – Joels 4Corners

09/12 Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon

09/14 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge (Sunflower Dead only)

w/ Otherwise:

09/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

09/17 OKC, OK – Whiskey Nights

09/18 Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon

09/19 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey