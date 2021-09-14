Every Time I Die Premiere New Single & Music Video “Planet Sh*t”
Every Time I Die premiere their new single and music video “Planet Shit” from their forthcoming ninth studio full-length “Radical“. An October 22nd release date has been slated for the album by Epitaph Records.
