Worm Premiere New Song "Empire Of The Necromancers" From Upcoming New Album "Foreverglade"
U.S. blackened death/doom band Worm premiere a new song by the name of “Empire Of The Necromancers”, taken from their upcoming new album "Foreverglade", which will be out in stores October 22nd via 20 Buck Spin.
