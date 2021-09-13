Sulphurous Premiere Title Track From Upcoming New Album "The Black Mouth of Sepulchre"
Denmark's Sulphurous premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "The Black Mouth of Sepulchre". The record is scheduled for release on October 22nd by Dark Descent Records (CD and digital), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyl), and Desiccated Productions (cassette).
