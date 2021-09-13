A Secret Revealed Premiere New Track "As I Watch You Perish" From Upcoming New Album "When The Day Yearns For Light"
German band A Secret Revealed premiere a new song entitled “As I Watch You Perish”, taken from their forthcoming third album "When The Day Yearns For Light". The song includes a guest appearance by Nicolas Ziskate from Der Weg Einer Freiheit. The album will be released by Lifeforce Records on October 29th.
