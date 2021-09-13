Anomalie Premiere New Song "Trance II: Relics" From Upcoming New Album "Tranceformation"

Austria's black metal band Anomalie premiere a new song entitled “Trance II: Relics”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tranceformation". The new full-length features Nornagest of Belgium’s Enthroned on vocals and will be out in stores on November 5th via AOP Records.

Check out now "Trance II: Relics" below.



