Anomalie Premiere New Song "Trance II: Relics" From Upcoming New Album "Tranceformation"
Austria's black metal band Anomalie premiere a new song entitled “Trance II: Relics”, taken from their upcoming new album "Tranceformation". The new full-length features Nornagest of Belgium’s Enthroned on vocals and will be out in stores on November 5th via AOP Records.
Check out now "Trance II: Relics" below.
