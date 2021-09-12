Flesh Tomb (Internal Bleeding, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beckoning Of The Void" From Upcoming New EP "Digesting The Soul Of The Precarious Consciousness"
Wilmington, Delaware-based blackened slamming death metal outfit Flesh Tomb (Internal Bleeding, etc.) premiere a new music video for “Beckoning Of The Void”, taken from their forthcoming new EP "Digesting The Soul Of The Precarious Consciousness", due out in 2022.
What's Next?
