Flesh Tomb (Internal Bleeding, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Beckoning Of The Void" From Upcoming New EP "Digesting The Soul Of The Precarious Consciousness"

Wilmington, Delaware-based blackened slamming death metal outfit Flesh Tomb (Internal Bleeding, etc.) premiere a new music video for “Beckoning Of The Void”, taken from their forthcoming new EP "Digesting The Soul Of The Precarious Consciousness", due out in 2022.