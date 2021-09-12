Dødsdrift Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fährde" From Upcoming New Album "Ødnis"
German black metal band Dødsdrift premiere a new single and music video named “Fährde”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ødnis". The record will released October 15 by Vendetta Records.
Check out now "Fährde" below.
Find the track list and cover artwork below:
01. Fährde
02. Schattenschafott
03. Ruß
04. Herbstluft
05. Laere
06. Der letzte Pfad
07. Moorbrand
08. Heimkehr
09. Adern des Abgrunds
10. Enthauptet
