Dødsdrift Premiere New Single & Music Video "Fährde" From Upcoming New Album "Ødnis"

German black metal band Dødsdrift premiere a new single and music video named “Fährde”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ødnis". The record will released October 15 by Vendetta Records.

Check out now "Fährde" below.

Find the track list and cover artwork below:

01. Fährde

02. Schattenschafott

03. Ruß

04. Herbstluft

05. Laere

06. Der letzte Pfad

07. Moorbrand

08. Heimkehr

09. Adern des Abgrunds

10. Enthauptet