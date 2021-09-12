Obscura Qalma Premiere New Track "Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion" From Upcoming Debut Album "Apotheosis"

Venetian symphonic blackened death metal metal band Obscura Qalma premiere a new song entitled “Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Apotheosis", which will be out in stores November 14th through Rising Nemesis Records.

Check out now "Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion" below.

Explain the band:

“”Inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud, as well as by contemporary figures such as Massimo Recalcati and James Owen Weatherall, Apotheosis (from the Greek meaning, “To Deify”) explores human existence in an epistemological solipsistic view. Elevated to divine status, from a higher point we can look at the external world as an unresolvable question rather than actually false.”