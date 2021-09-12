Obscura Qalma Premiere New Track "Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion" From Upcoming Debut Album "Apotheosis"
Venetian symphonic blackened death metal metal band Obscura Qalma premiere a new song entitled “Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Apotheosis", which will be out in stores November 14th through Rising Nemesis Records.
Check out now "Awaken A Shrine To Oblivion" below.
Explain the band:
“”Inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud, as well as by contemporary figures such as Massimo Recalcati and James Owen Weatherall, Apotheosis (from the Greek meaning, “To Deify”) explores human existence in an epistemological solipsistic view. Elevated to divine status, from a higher point we can look at the external world as an unresolvable question rather than actually false.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Huronian Premiere New Song "Ever Burning"
- Next Article:
Dødsdrift Premiere New Single "Fährde"
0 Comments on "Obscura Qalma Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.