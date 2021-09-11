Waking The Cadaver Premiere New Single & Music Video "Corpse Decomposition" From Upcoming New Album "Authority Through Intimidation"

Waking the Cadaver premiere premiere a new music video for “Corpse Decomposition” taken from their upcoming fourth studio album “Authority Through Intimidation“. Unique Leader Records will release the effort on October 22nd.

Check out now "Corpse Decomposition" streaming via YouTube below: