ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sick Dog”

posted Sep 11, 2021 at 3:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

ten56.- featuring former Betraying The Martyrs frontman Aaron Matts - announce their debut EP “Downer Part 1”, due out November 25th through Out Of Line Music. A music video for the latest advance track off it by the name of “Sick Dog” has premiered online streaming for you below.


Explains Matts:

“It was definitely a conscious decision to unravel and release the three singles in this order, just to show people that we’re not a one-trick pony. It’s honestly been the most enjoyable time I’ve personally had when writing and recording music. ‘Downer Part 1‘ is a six-track, and it’s supposed to sound bloody horrible!”

