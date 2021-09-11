Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Where Dreams Are Broken”

Enterprise Earth‘s new studio full-length “The Chosen” has been scheduled for a January 14th release by eOne Music. A first advance track and music video named “Where Dreams Are Broken” has premiered online streaming via Youubefor you below.

Tell the band:

“We’re tremendously excited to finally release ‘Where Dreams Are Broken‘ as the first single from our coming album ‘The Chosen‘. We felt this would be the right song to start off with as it features a few new elements that we’ve added to our songwriting in addition to bringing everything you would normally expect from us at 110%. We’ve put our heart and soul into this record and we hope you enjoy it. There is much, much more to come.”

“The Chosen” track list:

01 – “Where Dreams Are Broken”

02 – “Reanimate // Disintegrate”

03 – “Unleash Hell”

04 – “I Have To Escape”

05 – “The Tower”

06 – “They Have No Honor”

07 – “Overpass”

08 – “You Couldn’t Save Me”

09 – “Unhallowed Path”

10 – “Legends Never Die”

11 – “My Blood, Their Satiation”

12 – “Skeleton Key”

13 – “The Chosen”

14 – “Atlas”

You can catch the band live on the below dates:

w/ Lorna Shore, Sentinels & Crown Magnetar:

09/15 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

09/16 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

09/17 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

09/18 Memphis, TN – Growlers

09/20 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s

09/21 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

09/22 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

09/24 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

09/25 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

09/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/27 Nashville, TN – The End

09/28 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

09/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10/01 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

10/02 Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue

10/03 Providence, RI – Alchemy

w/ Carnifex & Ov Sulfur:

10/12 Reading, PA – Reverb

10/13 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

10/14 Savannah, GA – Victory North

10/15 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

10/16 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (no Enterprise Earth)

10/17 Orlando, FL – The Abbey (no Enterprise Earth)

10/18 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

10/19 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

10/20 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Enterprise Earth)

10/21 Tulsa, OK – Blackbird On Pearl

10/23 San Antonio, TX – Underground

10/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm and Great American Ghost:

01/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s

01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

01/19 Los Angeles, CA —1720

01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits

01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers

01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage

02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre