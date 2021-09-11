Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Where Dreams Are Broken”
Enterprise Earth‘s new studio full-length “The Chosen” has been scheduled for a January 14th release by eOne Music. A first advance track and music video named “Where Dreams Are Broken” has premiered online streaming via Youubefor you below.
“We’re tremendously excited to finally release ‘Where Dreams Are Broken‘ as the first single from our coming album ‘The Chosen‘. We felt this would be the right song to start off with as it features a few new elements that we’ve added to our songwriting in addition to bringing everything you would normally expect from us at 110%. We’ve put our heart and soul into this record and we hope you enjoy it. There is much, much more to come.”
“The Chosen” track list:
01 – “Where Dreams Are Broken”
02 – “Reanimate // Disintegrate”
03 – “Unleash Hell”
04 – “I Have To Escape”
05 – “The Tower”
06 – “They Have No Honor”
07 – “Overpass”
08 – “You Couldn’t Save Me”
09 – “Unhallowed Path”
10 – “Legends Never Die”
11 – “My Blood, Their Satiation”
12 – “Skeleton Key”
13 – “The Chosen”
14 – “Atlas”
You can catch the band live on the below dates:
w/ Lorna Shore, Sentinels & Crown Magnetar:
09/15 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
09/16 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
09/17 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
09/18 Memphis, TN – Growlers
09/20 Dallas, TX – Gilley’s
09/21 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
09/22 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
09/24 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
09/25 Jacksonville, FL – Archetype
09/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
09/27 Nashville, TN – The End
09/28 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
09/30 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
10/01 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
10/02 Manchester, NH – Jewel Music Venue
10/03 Providence, RI – Alchemy
w/ Carnifex & Ov Sulfur:
10/12 Reading, PA – Reverb
10/13 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/14 Savannah, GA – Victory North
10/15 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
10/16 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall (no Enterprise Earth)
10/17 Orlando, FL – The Abbey (no Enterprise Earth)
10/18 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
10/19 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
10/20 Memphis, TN – Growlers (no Enterprise Earth)
10/21 Tulsa, OK – Blackbird On Pearl
10/23 San Antonio, TX – Underground
10/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
w/ Fit For An Autopsy, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm and Great American Ghost:
01/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s
01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater
01/19 Los Angeles, CA —1720
01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits
01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers
01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage
02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
