Employed To Serve Premiere New Single “The Mistake”

Employed To Serve premiere another new advance track titled “The Mistake” taken from their impending new album “Conquering“, due out September 17th.

Tells guitarist/vocalist Sammy Urwin:

“‘The Mistake‘ is about letting other people’s opinions of you seep into your subconscious and filling you with self-doubt. In life, you can’t always win over everyone. But don’t let the haters stifle your true potential and stand in between you and your goals.”