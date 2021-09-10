Aborted Posts "Dementophobia" Music Video Online; New Album, "ManiaCult" Out Today
Belgian Death Metal masters Aborted celebrate the release of their new bone-crushing album "ManiaCult" which is officially out now. For the track "Dementophobia" the band has made very special “Scooby-Doo” inspired video clip which has been directed by Claudia Cortés Espejo.
The band comments:
"Alright Maniacs! Today is the day we can finally unleash ‘ManiaCult’ upon you all in its full insanity. Lots of blood, sweat and, well, feces went into this record. We couldn’t be more proud of this piece of shit—a compliment in the Aborted world. Seriously, there are two number two songs here to make up for the lack of ass blast beaters on ‘TerrorVision.’ We hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as we did crafting it. Writing remotely is nothing new for this international band, but to unleash Wayland Thurston’s insanity upon the world live, we have to kick COVID in the mouth. See you there!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Aborted Posts 'Dementophobia' Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.