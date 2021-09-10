Aborted Posts "Dementophobia" Music Video Online; New Album, "ManiaCult" Out Today

Belgian Death Metal masters Aborted celebrate the release of their new bone-crushing album "ManiaCult" which is officially out now. For the track "Dementophobia" the band has made very special “Scooby-Doo” inspired video clip which has been directed by Claudia Cortés Espejo.

The band comments:

"Alright Maniacs! Today is the day we can finally unleash ‘ManiaCult’ upon you all in its full insanity. Lots of blood, sweat and, well, feces went into this record. We couldn’t be more proud of this piece of shit—a compliment in the Aborted world. Seriously, there are two number two songs here to make up for the lack of ass blast beaters on ‘TerrorVision.’ We hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as we did crafting it. Writing remotely is nothing new for this international band, but to unleash Wayland Thurston’s insanity upon the world live, we have to kick COVID in the mouth. See you there!"