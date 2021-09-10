Pale Wizard Records Announces Alice Cooper Tribute, "Killer: 50 Years Later"

Alice Cooper’s fourth album, "Killer," was released on November 27, 1971 and has gone on to become one of the most loved albums in the whole discography.

Exactly 50 years later, Pale Wizard Records will release "Killer: 50 Years Later," a tribute album featuring some of the most renowned bands in the underground scene today paying homage to "Killer" in their own contemporary styles. The album is now available to pre-order now. You can currently stream three songs off the album:

<a href="https://palewizardrecords.bandcamp.com/album/killer-50-years-later">Killer: 50 Years Later by Various Artists</a>

The full track listing for "Killer: 50 Years Later" is as follows:

1. Green Lung - Under My Wheels

2. The Grand Mal - Be My Lover

3. Sergeant Thunderhoof - Halo of Flies

4. Ritual King - Desperado

5. 1968 - You Drive Me Nervous

6. Trippy Wicked & the Cosmic Children of the Knight - Yeah, Yeah, Yeah

7. Mos Generator - Dead Babies

8. Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell - Killer

9. Alunah - I'm Eighteen - Bonus Track

10. Suns of Thunder - Billion Dollar Babies - Bonus Track

11. Possessor - Muscle of Love - Bonus Track

12. Sound of Origin - Sick Things - Bonus Track