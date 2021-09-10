Suffocation To Release New Live Album "Live In North America" In November; Uploads "Funeral Inception" Video

New York death metal pioneers Suffocation have announced their new live album, Live In North America, which will be released on November 12th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases the track video for the first single, Funeral Inception. Watch the video featuring photographs taken by Jason Carlson below.

Terrance Hobbs comments,

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our fans our new live CD Live In North America featuring Frank Mullen's last performances with Suffocation. We couldn't think of a better way to wish Frank a fantastic farewell into retirement for all his contributions to this band as a great frontman, influence, and friend - and to also share this farewell with the fans, new and old, who have been there for us over the decades. We hope the fans will hold Frank's last recorded live tour with us close to your hearts as we do. As another chapter from Suffocation closes, we are more than ready and anxious to bring you more new music and classic death metal in the upcoming months and years. So keep your eyes and ears open, stay heavy and play it loud... See you all on the road!"

"Live In North America" tracklisting:

1. Thrones Of Blood

2. Effigy Of The Forgotten

3. Funeral Inception

4. Pierced From Within

5. Surgery Of Impalement

6. Dismal Dream

7. Jesus Wept

8. As Grace Descends

9. Liege Of Inveracity

10. Breeding The Spawn

11. Catatonia

12. Souls To Deny

13. Infecting The Crypts