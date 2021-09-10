Hypocrisy Reveals New Album, "Worship" Details; Releases New Music Video "Chemical Whore"

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn’t be more appropriate for the newest addition to the Hypocrisy catalogue - "Worship" will be released on November 26th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases a music video for the first single, "Chemical Whore." Watch the music video created by NASTROE Production and Agata Nigrovskaya below.

Peter Tägtgren comments, "We've been recording this album here and there for 2 years and now it's done! Maybe it was waiting for the right time as some songs are even more real now than a couple of years ago. Thank you all for your waiting. We're really excited to officially announce we're back!"

It has been 8 long years since their last record, and Hypocrisy fans can feel the itch. "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, Hypocrisy have once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (Kataklysm, In Flames, Carnifex), "Worship’s" artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extra-terrestrials.

"Worship" tracklisting:

1. Worship

2. Chemical Whore

3. Greedy Bastards

4. Dead World

5. We're The Walking Dead

6. Brotherhood Of The Serpent

7. Children Of The Gray

8. Another Day

9. They Will Arrive

10. Bug In The Net

11. Gods Of The Underground