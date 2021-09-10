Inebrious Incarnate Premiere New Song "Altar of Intoxication" From Upcoming New Album "Abstemious Genocide"

UK slamming brutal death metal outfit Inebrious Incarnate premiere a new song entitled “Altar of Intoxication”, taken from their upcoming new album "Abstemious Genocide". The record will be out in stores is out October 15 via Ultimate Massacre Productions.

Check out now "Altar of Intoxication" below.





Comment the band:

“‘Altars of Intoxication’ is the second track from the album Abstemious Genocide and features everything that characterizes the band. It sets the tone for the album, featuring insane fast passages, mid-tempo hardcore sections and annoyingly catchy slams.

“Lyrically, the song focuses on our church, which is a pub, bar, club, our front room—wherever! The one rule being, if you’re not willing to consume in vast quantities, you’re not fucking welcome.”