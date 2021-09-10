The Agonist Premiere New Music Video “Remnants In Time”

A new EP from The Agonist named “Days Before The World Wept” has been set for an October 15th release date by Napalm Records. You can stream the first single and music video “Remnants In Time“ from it below.

Tells singer Vicky Psarakis:

“‘Remnants In Time‘ is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person’s life and the journey that begins right after.

We wanted the visuals to strongly reflect the lyrics and the concept behind them, and transforming me into a demon was key in that. I’m a huge fan of horror/sci-fi and makeup transformations, so working with a professional makeup artist and the use of prosthetics was the coolest part for me!

This song – and video – is all about extremes. Angelic and demonic, fragile and strong, delicate and aggressive. It embodies a lot of what The Agonist is about.”

About the EP itself she adds:

“There’s a lot I could say about this EP and its importance to the band, but does it matter? Obviously, this is the part where I tell you these are the best songs we’ve put out to date. Honestly – it’s a journey. You’re either gonna reach the end and want to relive it or you’re not… and that’s okay. Let the music speak for itself.”

“Days Before The World Wept” track list:

01 – “Remnants In Time”

02 – “Immaculate Deception”

03 – “Resurrection”

04 – “Feast On The Living”

05 – “Days Before The World Wept”