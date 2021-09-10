"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Mastodon Premiere New Music Video “Pushing The Tides” - To Release New Album “Hushed And Grim” In October

posted Sep 10, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Mastodon‘s forthcoming new outing “Hushed And Grim” has been slated for an October 29th release. A first track from the albu by the name of, “Pushing The Tides“, has premiered streaming for you below.

“Hushed And Grim” track list:

01 – “Pain With An Anchor”
02 – “The Crux”
03 – “Sickle And Peace”
04 – “More Than I Could Chew”
05 – “The Beast”
06 – “Skeleton Of Splendor”
07 – “Teardrinker”
08 – “Pushing The Tides”
09 – “Peace And Tranquility”
10 – “Dagger”
11 – “Had It All”
12 – “Savage Lands”
13 – “Gobblers Of Dregs”
14 – “Eyes Of Serpents”
15 – “Gigantium”

