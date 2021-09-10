Mastodon Premiere New Music Video “Pushing The Tides” - To Release New Album “Hushed And Grim” In October
Mastodon‘s forthcoming new outing “Hushed And Grim” has been slated for an October 29th release. A first track from the albu by the name of, “Pushing The Tides“, has premiered streaming for you below.
“Hushed And Grim” track list:
01 – “Pain With An Anchor”
02 – “The Crux”
03 – “Sickle And Peace”
04 – “More Than I Could Chew”
05 – “The Beast”
06 – “Skeleton Of Splendor”
07 – “Teardrinker”
08 – “Pushing The Tides”
09 – “Peace And Tranquility”
10 – “Dagger”
11 – “Had It All”
12 – “Savage Lands”
13 – “Gobblers Of Dregs”
14 – “Eyes Of Serpents”
15 – “Gigantium”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Khemmis Premiere New Single "Living Pyre"
- Next Article:
Frontierer New Music Video "Opaque Horizon"
0 Comments on "Mastodon Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.