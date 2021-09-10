Mastodon Premiere New Music Video “Pushing The Tides” - To Release New Album “Hushed And Grim” In October

Mastodon‘s forthcoming new outing “Hushed And Grim” has been slated for an October 29th release. A first track from the albu by the name of, “Pushing The Tides“, has premiered streaming for you below.

“Hushed And Grim” track list:

01 – “Pain With An Anchor”

02 – “The Crux”

03 – “Sickle And Peace”

04 – “More Than I Could Chew”

05 – “The Beast”

06 – “Skeleton Of Splendor”

07 – “Teardrinker”

08 – “Pushing The Tides”

09 – “Peace And Tranquility”

10 – “Dagger”

11 – “Had It All”

12 – “Savage Lands”

13 – “Gobblers Of Dregs”

14 – “Eyes Of Serpents”

15 – “Gigantium”